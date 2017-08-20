Tony Pulis Weighing Pros And Cons of Signing Liverpool Star or Spurs Man

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom boss Tony Pulis is deciding between pulling the trigger on a £15m move for Tottenham Hotspur's Kevin Wimmer or hoping to be able to sign Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool, according to Express & Star.



The Hawthorns board are happy for Pulis to buy Wimmer from Tottenham for £15m, but doing so would mean the manager using a large chunk of his budget.











Pulis is looking at the situation, especially in light of the fact that if Manchester City buy Jonny Evans he may be able to fund a push for Sakho, for whom Liverpool want £30m.



The West Brom boss is a big fan of Sakho and noted his exploits while on loan at Crystal Palace last season.



But Pulis would need Manchester City to give him the funds to buy Sakho by snapping up Evans, while at the same time he wants to make further signings and Wimmer is just half the price of the Liverpool man.