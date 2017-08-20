XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/08/2017 - 22:52 BST

Tony Pulis Weighing Pros And Cons of Signing Liverpool Star or Spurs Man

 




West Brom boss Tony Pulis is deciding between pulling the trigger on a £15m move for Tottenham Hotspur's Kevin Wimmer or hoping to be able to sign Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool, according to Express & Star

The Hawthorns board are happy for Pulis to buy Wimmer from Tottenham for £15m, but doing so would mean the manager using a large chunk of his budget.




Pulis is looking at the situation, especially in light of the fact that if Manchester City buy Jonny Evans he may be able to fund a push for Sakho, for whom Liverpool want £30m.

The West Brom boss is a big fan of Sakho and noted his exploits while on loan at Crystal Palace last season.

 


But Pulis would need Manchester City to give him the funds to buy Sakho by snapping up Evans, while at the same time he wants to make further signings and Wimmer is just half the price of the Liverpool man.

Sakho has continued to be frozen out of the first team picture by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The France international had been tipped to leave Anfield this summer, but no move has yet to come about, with Crystal Palace calling off their own pursuit of Sakho due to the £30m price tag.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will drop their asking price as transfer deadline day approaches.
 