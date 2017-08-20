XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/08/2017 - 15:03 BST

Victor Wanyama Plays – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have named their playing eleven and substitutes to host Premier League champions Chelsea at Wembley.

Spurs registered a comfortable win over Newcastle United in their Premier League opener last weekend and will be keen to get off to a good start in what is their first league fixture at the national stadium.




Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino heads into the game without Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, who are all out through injury.

He picks Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while at the back Spurs go with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen in the centre, while Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies are full-backs. Eric Dier is selected, along with Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele, while Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli support Harry Kane.

If Pochettino needs to look to his substitutes to change the game, he can call for Vincent Janssen and Heung-Min Son to provide extra firepower.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea

Lloris (c), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Walker-Peters, Wimmer, Winks, Sissoko, Son, Janssen
 