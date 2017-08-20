Wembley Wasn’t Factor – Spurs Star Reacts To Losing To Chelsea

Ben Davies insists that Wembley was not a factor in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.
Spurs lined up against Chelsea in the Premier League fixture at the national stadium, bidding to get off to a good start in making the ground home for the season.
Chelsea took the lead in the 24th minute when Alonso superly curled a free-kick beyond Hugo Lloris and into the top corner.
Spurs aimed to hit back and did put Chelsea under pressure with Davies forcing Thibaut Courtois to make a fine save, while Harry Kane hit the foot of the post.
But Chelsea did have an opportunity to score again in the second half as Willian hit a shot which cracked the post.
It did seem Spurs would take a share of the spoils when in the 82nd minute a fine Christian Eriksen free kick saw Michy Batshuayi head into his own goal.
However, it was not to be Tottenham's day as just two minutes from the end Alonso, who found space, drilled an effort which went underneath Lloris and handed Chelsea all three points.
For Davies, Spurs had their chances, while Chelsea looked to stop the hosts playing. And the defender insists Spurs playing at Wembley was not a factor in the defeat.
He said on Sky Sports: "It is difficult when you lose the game, we felt like we created some decent chances but in the end it was not enough.
"Their aim was to make it difficult for us, they did do that but didn't pose much of a threat.
"It is nothing to do with the stadium.
"We put in a decent performance today and on another day we could have won", Davies added.