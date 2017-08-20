Wembley Wasn’t Factor – Spurs Star Reacts To Losing To Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Davies insists that Wembley was not a factor in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.



Spurs lined up against Chelsea in the Premier League fixture at the national stadium, bidding to get off to a good start in making the ground home for the season.











Chelsea took the lead in the 24th minute when Alonso superly curled a free-kick beyond Hugo Lloris and into the top corner.



Spurs aimed to hit back and did put Chelsea under pressure with Davies forcing Thibaut Courtois to make a fine save, while Harry Kane hit the foot of the post.



But Chelsea did have an opportunity to score again in the second half as Willian hit a shot which cracked the post .