AC Milan Close To Locking Down Tottenham Hotspur Target On New Deal

AC Milan are close to locking down Tottenham Hotspur target Suso on a new contract.
Suso's future at AC Milan has been subject to heavy speculation over the summer, despite the Spaniard insisting on wanting to stay at the club.
Tottenham have been linked with wanting to take Suso back to England – he had a spell at Liverpool before moving to Italy – while AC Milan's rivals Inter have started to show interest.
But according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, the Rossoneri are one step ahead of Suso's suitors.
Indeed, they are close to securing the player's signature on a new contract.
The Rossoneri have been speaking with Suso's agent Alessandro Lucci and are now ready to lock his future down at the San Siro.
Suso's current contract at AC Milan has a further two years to run, until the summer of 2019.
He scored and assisted in the club's opening day 3-0 Serie A win over Crotone on Sunday.