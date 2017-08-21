AC Milan Close To Locking Down Tottenham Hotspur Target On New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are close to locking down Tottenham Hotspur target Suso on a new contract.



Suso's future at AC Milan has been subject to heavy speculation over the summer, despite the Spaniard insisting on wanting to stay at the club.











Tottenham have been linked with wanting to take Suso back to England – he had a spell at Liverpool before moving to Italy – while AC Milan's rivals Inter have started to show interest.



But according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, the Rossoneri are one step ahead of Suso's suitors.



Indeed, they are close to securing the player's signature on a new contract .