Can Get Quality Abroad – Leeds United Boss Drops Hint On Source of Chris Wood Replacement

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has dropped a clear hint that the club will look to abroad to replace Chris Wood.



The Yorkshire giants are selling Wood to Premier League side Burnley for an initial £15m and in the process losing a striker who scored 30 goals for the club last term.











Leeds have done the majority of their shopping abroad in the transfer window this summer and given the prices of English players. Christiansen has hinted they will repeat the trick when looking to replace Wood.



" We know the prices of the home grown players are very high. So we have to have that in mind", he said at a press conference.



" Also the quality that we probably can sign abroad", Christiansen continued.