Can Get Quality Abroad – Leeds United Boss Drops Hint On Source of Chris Wood Replacement

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has dropped a clear hint that the club will look to abroad to replace Chris Wood.
The Yorkshire giants are selling Wood to Premier League side Burnley for an initial £15m and in the process losing a striker who scored 30 goals for the club last term.
Leeds have done the majority of their shopping abroad in the transfer window this summer and given the prices of English players. Christiansen has hinted they will repeat the trick when looking to replace Wood.
"We know the prices of the home grown players are very high. So we have to have that in mind", he said at a press conference.
"Also the quality that we probably can sign abroad", Christiansen continued.
"These two combinations we need to look at.
"But we haven't taken any decisions yet."
Christiansen also confirmed that the club's chairman Andrea Radrizzani and sporting director Victor Orta are working to put deals in place for more players to arrive at Elland Road before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.
Leeds, it has been suggested, could sign up to a further three players before the window shuts until January.