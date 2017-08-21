XRegister
06 October 2016

21/08/2017 - 12:50 BST

Chris Wood To Burnley Done, Amount Leeds United To Receive Now Clear

 




Burnley have completed the signing of Chris Wood from Leeds United. 

Wood travelled to the north east with the Leeds squad to take on Sunderland on Saturday, but chose not to play due to the ongoing negotiations between the Whites and the Clarets.




The striker was put through his medical on Sunday by the Premier League club and the deal is now complete, with Wood a Burnley player.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are banking an initial £15m for Wood.

 


The figure could rise by a further £3m to £18m with add-ons.

Wood scored 30 goals for Leeds in all competitions last season and many Leeds fans have expressed concern about the level of fee the club are receiving for the striker.

Nottingham Forest banked £15m from Middlesbrough for Britt Assombalonga earlier this summer.

Last season Assombalonga scored less than half the goals Wood netted, finishing with 14 strikes to his name.

It had been claimed earlier this summer that Leeds would want a minimum of £20m for Wood.
 