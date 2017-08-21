Chris Wood To Burnley Done, Amount Leeds United To Receive Now Clear

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley have completed the signing of Chris Wood from Leeds United.



Wood travelled to the north east with the Leeds squad to take on Sunderland on Saturday, but chose not to play due to the ongoing negotiations between the Whites and the Clarets.











The striker was put through his medical on Sunday by the Premier League club and the deal is now complete, with Wood a Burnley player.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are banking an initial £15m for Wood.



The figure could rise by a further £3m to £18m with add-ons .