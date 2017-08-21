Chris Wood Will Love Culture At Club – Burnley Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tom Heaton believes Chris Wood will love the environment at Burnley when he completes his move to the club from Leeds United.



Burnley have agreed a fee of around £15m with Leeds for Wood and have been putting him through his medical paces ahead of putting the finishing touches to the move.











He will become the second Leeds player to make the trip to Burnley this summer, following Charlie Taylor, and goalkeeper Heaton thinks Wood will enjoy life with the Clarets.



Heaton also feels Burnley will give Wood the perfect platform to become even better.



" One thing I can say is that every player loves the culture we’ve got at the football club", he told the Burnley Express.