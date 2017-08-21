Clause No Longer Valid – Barcelona Face Paying More To Land Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Nice are ready to demand Barcelona pay more than €40m for midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, who has also been linked with Liverpool.



Seri has attracted interest from a host of clubs this summer, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked, while Swansea City and Roma have had bids turned down; Liverpool recently started to express interest.











But Barcelona are one step ahead of their competitors after agreeing a four-year contract with Seri through his agent.



Now the Catalans are set to kick off talks with Nice and are ready to pay a privately agreed release clause of €40m to take Seri to the Camp Nou.



However, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Nice say the clause was time limited and expired on 15th July.