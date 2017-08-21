Don’t Forget Frank McParland – Mark Warburton Hails Nottingham Forest Deal-Maker

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton has praised the work done by director of football Frank McParland this summer, as the Tricky Trees close in on another signing in the shape of Liam Bridcutt.



Warburton's men have agreed a deal with Leeds United for the defensive midfielder and have been given permission to hold talks with him.











Bridcutt has been wished well by Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen in a sign the move is a formality and he could ironically make his debut against Leeds this coming weekend.



And while addressing the impending signing, Warburton saluted McParland, who he also worked with at Rangers and Brentford .



" The fact is that you have to go through the process and you have to get every stage of it right and all the parties involved have to be happy", he was quoted as saying by the Nottingham Post.