XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/08/2017 - 15:49 BST

Don’t Forget Frank McParland – Mark Warburton Hails Nottingham Forest Deal-Maker

 




Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton has praised the work done by director of football Frank McParland this summer, as the Tricky Trees close in on another signing in the shape of Liam Bridcutt. 

Warburton's men have agreed a deal with Leeds United for the defensive midfielder and have been given permission to hold talks with him.




Bridcutt has been wished well by Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen in a sign the move is a formality and he could ironically make his debut against Leeds this coming weekend.

And while addressing the impending signing, Warburton saluted McParland, who he also worked with at Rangers and Brentford.

 


"The fact is that you have to go through the process and you have to get every stage of it right and all the parties involved have to be happy", he was quoted as saying by the Nottingham Post.

"We have been so, so close with a couple. But we cannot forget the quality work that has been done by Frank and the board over the summer.

"We are already in good shape and, if we can add one or two more, it will be fantastic."

Forest have made a strong start to the new season and sit in fourth spot in the Championship after four games, having collected nine points.

Warburton's men are in EFL Cup action later this week, away at Newcastle United.
 