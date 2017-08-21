Everton and Newcastle Amongst Seven Clubs In For Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





No fewer than seven clubs have made bids to sign Lucas Perez from Arsenal, with the group including Everton and Newcastle United.



Perez wants to quit the Emirates Stadium following a season of little football under Arsene Wenger and still favours a return to former club Deportivo La Coruna; Deportivo have yet to meet Arsenal's valuation of Perez.











According to the Press Association, Arsenal want a significant fee to sell Perez, after forking out around £17m to sign him last summer.



And the Spanish striker is not short of interest with no fewer than seven clubs having put forward proposals to take him from the Gunners.



The Spanish contingent to have bid consists of Deportivo, Valencia and Levante, while Turkish giants Galatasaray have also made a move.