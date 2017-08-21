XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/08/2017 - 11:16 BST

Everton and Newcastle Amongst Seven Clubs In For Arsenal Star

 




No fewer than seven clubs have made bids to sign Lucas Perez from Arsenal, with the group including Everton and Newcastle United. 

Perez wants to quit the Emirates Stadium following a season of little football under Arsene Wenger and still favours a return to former club Deportivo La Coruna; Deportivo have yet to meet Arsenal's valuation of Perez.




According to the Press Association, Arsenal want a significant fee to sell Perez, after forking out around £17m to sign him last summer.

And the Spanish striker is not short of interest with no fewer than seven clubs having put forward proposals to take him from the Gunners.

 


The Spanish contingent to have bid consists of Deportivo, Valencia and Levante, while Turkish giants Galatasaray have also made a move.

Bayer Leverkusen, who lost Javier Hernandez to West Ham United earlier this summer, want Perez.

And Everton and Newcastle are leading the charge to keep the striker's silky skills in the Premier League this season.

Perez's agent has said his client is simply seeking a good club where he can play on a regular basis, but at present a return to Deportivo is his first choice.
 