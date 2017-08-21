XRegister
21/08/2017 - 13:44 BST

In My Plans But Let’s See – Leeds United Boss Gives Unclear Message Over Rangers Target Souleymane Doukara

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen is coy over a potential move away from the club for Rangers target Souleymane Doukara, insisting at present the hitman is part of his plans. 

Doukara has not yet played for Leeds under Christiansen this season and appears to be out of favour under the head coach, who was appointed in the summer.




The striker has as a result been linked with leaving Elland Road and Scottish giants Rangers are the latest side to be mooted to want to snap him up.

But Christiansen will not be drawn on a potential move to Ibrox for Doukara and insists the striker is available to play for Leeds in the EFL Cup against Newport County on Tuesday night.

 


"He is a Leeds United player", the Whites boss shot back when asked about Rangers wanting Doukara.

"He will also be available for tomorrow.

"Right now he is [part of my plans]. We will also see how the situation up front is.

"So we will see what happens in the coming days", he added, leaving the door open for a move away for Doukara.

Doukara is now in to the final year of his contract at Elland Road and having enjoyed no game time under Christiansen, may be attracted to the idea of a move elsewhere.

He has made 93 appearances for the Whites, scoring 18 goals.
 