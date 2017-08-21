XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/08/2017 - 16:07 BST

Key Reason Leeds United Believe Rudy Gestede Available At Middlesbrough

 




Leeds United were offered the chance to sign Rudy Gestede as part of a deal which would have taken Chris Wood to the Riverside Stadium, it has been claimed. 

Wood has just completed a £15m move to Burnley, realising his dream of playing Premier League football, and Leeds have started the search for his replacement.




They are keen on Gestede and have reportedly put in a £6m bid to take the striker to Elland Road.

And Leeds appear to have been aware that Boro would consider letting Gestede go because earlier this summer they were offered the striker.

 


Middlesbrough wanted Wood and, according to Radio Yorkshire, offered the Whites the chance to have Gestede as part of the deal.

Wood ultimately opted for Turf Moor, while earlier this summer Boro paid £15m to sign Britt Assombalonga from Nottingham Forest; it is unclear when the bid for Wood was made.

Leeds are now keen to sign Gestede and due to having been offered him have reason to believe Middlesbrough will sell.

Boro paid around the £6m mark to sign Gestede from Aston Villa in January this year.
 