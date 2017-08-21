Key Reason Leeds United Believe Rudy Gestede Available At Middlesbrough

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United were offered the chance to sign Rudy Gestede as part of a deal which would have taken Chris Wood to the Riverside Stadium, it has been claimed.



Wood has just completed a £15m move to Burnley, realising his dream of playing Premier League football, and Leeds have started the search for his replacement.











They are keen on Gestede and have reportedly put in a £6m bid to take the striker to Elland Road.



And Leeds appear to have been aware that Boro would consider letting Gestede go because earlier this summer they were offered the striker .



Middlesbrough wanted Wood and, according to Radio Yorkshire, offered the Whites the chance to have Gestede as part of the deal.