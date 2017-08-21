Lazio President Sets Sights On Burnley and Watford Target

Lazio are set to move for Burnley and Watford target Andrea Ranocchia after selling Wesley Hoedt to Southampton.
Dutch centre-back Hoedt is on his way to England to put the finishing touches to a €17m move to the Saints, leaving Lazio needing another defender.
According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Lazio president Claudio Lotito is set to make a move for Ranocchia.
Inter have signalled they are willing to offload Ranocchia and have been shopping around for takers.
Genoa are keen, but the defender has been hoping to move to the Premier League, where Burnley and Watford have been linked.
Lotito will aim to convince Ranocchia to stay in Serie A by making the move to the Stadio Olimpico.
Ranocchia spent the second half of last season on loan in England with Hull City, but could not help the Tigers avoid relegation to the Championship.
Inter signed Ranocchia in 2010, initially on a co-ownership agreement with Genoa.