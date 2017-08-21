Lazio President Sets Sights On Burnley and Watford Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are set to move for Burnley and Watford target Andrea Ranocchia after selling Wesley Hoedt to Southampton.



Dutch centre-back Hoedt is on his way to England to put the finishing touches to a €17m move to the Saints, leaving Lazio needing another defender.











According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Lazio president Claudio Lotito is set to make a move for Ranocchia.



Inter have signalled they are willing to offload Ranocchia and have been shopping around for takers .



Genoa are keen, but the defender has been hoping to move to the Premier League, where Burnley and Watford have been linked.