Leeds United Chairman Says Chris Wood Windfall Will Be Put Into Transfer Pot

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has assured the club's fans that the money received from the sale of Chris Wood will be used to make further signings.
Wood has just completed a move to Premier League side Burnley, with Leeds receiving an initial £15m from the Clarets, with a further £3m to potentially come in the shape of add-ons.
The Whites have already made 12 signings this summer, but are still short in some areas and are looking to make more signings before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.
And in a message which will please Leeds fans, Radrizzani says the money received from selling Wood will be put into buying new players.
With Liam Bridcutt also set to be sold, to Nottingham Forest, Leeds will have a transfer pot of over £15m to sign new players.
Radrizzani said in a statement: "Supporters can rest assured that monies generated from the sale of Chris Wood will be reinvested into adding to the 12 signings we have made already."
It has been claimed the Whites may want as many as three fresh faces into the building by the end of the month.
All eyes will now be on who Leeds try to sign to replace Wood, but selling clubs will be aware the Whites now have a substantial sum burning a hole in their pocket.