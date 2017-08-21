Leeds United Facing Competition For Dutch Talent Jay-Rot Grot

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United face competition in their bid to snap up highly-rated Dutch forward Jay-Roy Grot.



It emerged on Monday that Leeds have placed a bid for Grot, who currently turns out for Dutch second tier side NEC Nijmegen.











The Championship club are looking to make signings after selling striker Chris Wood to Burnley for an initial £15m.



According to Dutch daily De Gelderlander, NEC technical director Remco Oversier did not want to be drawn on Leeds' bid when contacted.



However, it is understood that the English club's offer is not the only one NEC have received for Grot.