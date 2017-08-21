XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/08/2017 - 22:53 BST

Leeds United Facing Competition For Dutch Talent Jay-Rot Grot

 




Leeds United face competition in their bid to snap up highly-rated Dutch forward Jay-Roy Grot. 

It emerged on Monday that Leeds have placed a bid for Grot, who currently turns out for Dutch second tier side NEC Nijmegen.




The Championship club are looking to make signings after selling striker Chris Wood to Burnley for an initial £15m.

According to Dutch daily De Gelderlander, NEC technical director Remco Oversier did not want to be drawn on Leeds' bid when contacted.

 


However, it is understood that the English club's offer is not the only one NEC have received for Grot.

Just 19 years old, Grot scored five goals in the Eredivisie for NEC last season and has several clubs keen on snapping him up this summer.

Grot has only a year left on his contract at the Dutch club and with the transfer window entering its last stages, NEC are likely to be severely tested for the forward.
 