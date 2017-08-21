XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/08/2017 - 17:05 BST

Leeds United Fail With Rudy Gestede Bid

 




Middlesbrough have knocked back a bid from Leeds United for striker Rudy Gestede. 

Leeds have turned to the former Aston Villa man after losing Chris Wood to Burnley, the New Zealand international joining the Clarets in an initial £15m deal.




The Whites slapped in an offer which was reported at £6m for Gestede, but according to Gazette Live, Middlesbrough have knocked it back.

It remains to be seen whether Boro are completely opposed to letting Gestede leave for Elland Road, or simply want Leeds to make a better offer for the striker, with the knowledge the Whites have £15m burning a hole in their pocket.

 


Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani said in a statement following Wood's sale that the club will reinvest every penny received for the striker into new signings.

With Liam Bridcutt being sold to Nottingham Forest for £1m, Leeds have £16m available to make further additions before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

They also have other striker irons in the fire and have put in a bid for NEC Nijmegen youngster Jay-Roy Grot.
 