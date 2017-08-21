Leeds United In For Two Forwards, Bid On Table

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are chasing two forwards in the shape of Middlesbrough's Rudy Gestede and NEC Nijmegen's Jay-Roy Grot.



The Whites have just sold Chris Wood to Burnley for £15m and chairman Andrea Radrizzani has vowed every penny will be reinvested in new signings.











Leeds are going to work in the transfer market and have been linked with having put in a bid of £6m to sign Gestede from Garry Monk's Boro.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds' interest in the former Aston Villa striker is on the money .



The Championship side are also chasing Dutch forward Grot .