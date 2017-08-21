Liam Bridcutt Passes Nottingham Forest Medical, Will Sign Three-Year Deal

Nottingham Forest are paying around just £1m to sign Liam Bridcutt from Leeds United and he will sign a three-year contract.
The City Ground outfit have agreed a fee with the Whites for the defensive midfielder and Bridcutt has now passed his medical.
Bridcutt has fallen out of favour under new head coach Thomas Christiansen at Leeds and, with less than a year left on his contract, the door has been open for Forest to pounce.
And they are signing the midfielder for a low fee, which is in the region of £1m.
Bridcutt has now successfully passed his medical with Mark Warburton's men, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
And he is set to sign a contract running until the summer of 2020 at the City Ground.
The former Sunderland defensive midfielder could make his debut for Nottingham Forest against Leeds this coming weekend.
Bridcutt is cup-tied for Forest's EFL Cup trip to Newcastle United as he played for Leeds in the last round.