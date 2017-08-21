Liam Bridcutt Passes Nottingham Forest Medical, Will Sign Three-Year Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest are paying around just £1m to sign Liam Bridcutt from Leeds United and he will sign a three-year contract.



The City Ground outfit have agreed a fee with the Whites for the defensive midfielder and Bridcutt has now passed his medical.











Bridcutt has fallen out of favour under new head coach Thomas Christiansen at Leeds and, with less than a year left on his contract, the door has been open for Forest to pounce.



And they are signing the midfielder for a low fee, which is in the region of £1m .



Bridcutt has now successfully passed his medical with Mark Warburton's men, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.