06 October 2016

21/08/2017 - 18:03 BST

Loss To Chelsea Simply Unlucky – Spurs Star Can’t Quibble With Performance

 




Tottenham Hotspur skipper Hugo Lloris believes that his side were simply unlucky to lose against Chelsea on Sunday, and now they have to move on and prepare for the next game, while maintaining their performance level.

The Lilywhites were on the wrong end of the result at Wembley on Sunday, as they were beaten 2-1 by last year's champions Chelsea.




Mauricio Pochettino's side had much to be pleased about in their performance, dominating possession, enjoying 68 per cent of it, while also managing as many as six shots on goal.

Lloris, who was required to pick the ball out twice from the back of his net, said that his team need not worry too much about the result as the level of performance was "great".
 


And now, the French international believes that the next task will be to forget all about the result and while concentrating on their performance go on to prepare for their next game against Burnley on 27th August.  

“I’m very disappointed with the result, obviously, but in terms of the performance, what else can we do? It was a great performance", Lloris told his club's official website.

“It’s not possible to dominate as much as we have done, we created so many chances but we missed out in the final third, the last touch – it’s about luck, all the luck was on Chelsea’s side.

"We can keep the performance in our minds because it was really good and keep working hard and prepare for the next game.”
 