Manchester City Midfielder Samir Nasri Joins Turkish Side Antalyaspor

Turkish outfit Antalyaspor have completed the signing of Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri for a fee that could rise to £3.2m.



The French international has put pen to paper to a two-year contract and will stay on with the Turkish top division side until June 2019.











Nasri spent last season on loan at Spanish club Sevilla, where he played in a total of 30 matches, scoring three goals and also providing his team-mates with another three assists.



The 30-year-old had already been deemed surplus to requirements by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola this summer, and in spite of taking him on a pre-season tour of the United States, was given no assurances by the former Barcelona coach of a future at the Etihad Stadium.





"Everybody at the club wishes Samir good luck in the next chapter of his career and would like to thank him for some fantastic memories", a statement on the club's official website read.

Nasri joined Manchester City from Arsenal for £25m in 2011 and managed 129 Premier League appearances for the Citizens, winning two league titles and a League Cup during his time at the Etihad Stadium.



The player will link up with former Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o at Antalyaspor, who currently captains the side.

