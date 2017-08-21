XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/08/2017 - 18:14 BST

Manchester City’s Ederson Admits Additional Pressure Due To Record Fee

 




Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson says he is not dazzled by the sum the Citizens forked out to sign him from Portuguese giants Benfica, even though he understands it brings with it extra pressure.

Ederson was snapped up by the Citizens for a fee in the region of £34.7m, thus making him the most expensive goalkeeper in world football, surpassing Juventus skipper Gianluigi Buffon.




The player concerned though insists that even if the fee was something around £10m to £15m it would hardly make a difference for him because his main aim is to perform for the team and work at the highest level.

"I do not get too dazzled [by the fee]", Ederson said on Omnisport.
 


"It could be 10 or 15[m] and it would be no different."  

Ederson understands though that with the big price tag paid for him, expectations are high and the pressure is greater.

"But, of course, you suffer more pressure.

"Many people look forward to my work, and I hope to live up to expectations and work at a high level."

The 24-year-old joined Benfica in 2015 and managed an overall 58 appearances for the Portuguese side as he went on to catch Pep Guardiola's eye.
 