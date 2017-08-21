Manchester City’s Ederson Admits Additional Pressure Due To Record Fee

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson says he is not dazzled by the sum the Citizens forked out to sign him from Portuguese giants Benfica, even though he understands it brings with it extra pressure.



Ederson was snapped up by the Citizens for a fee in the region of £34.7m, thus making him the most expensive goalkeeper in world football, surpassing Juventus skipper Gianluigi Buffon.











The player concerned though insists that even if the fee was something around £10m to £15m it would hardly make a difference for him because his main aim is to perform for the team and work at the highest level.



"I do not get too dazzled [by the fee]", Ederson said on Omnisport.





"It could be 10 or 15[m] and it would be no different."

Ederson understands though that with the big price tag paid for him, expectations are high and the pressure is greater.



"But, of course, you suffer more pressure.



"Many people look forward to my work, and I hope to live up to expectations and work at a high level."



The 24-year-old joined Benfica in 2015 and managed an overall 58 appearances for the Portuguese side as he went on to catch Pep Guardiola's eye.

