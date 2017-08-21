Serie A Side In Talks To Sign Georges-Kevin Nkoudou From Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A side Hellas Verona are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur about taking Georges-Kevin Nkoudou to Italy.



Nkoudou was signed by Spurs last summer from Marseille, but has struggled to make his mark at the club under boss Mauricio Pochettino and his future is uncertain.











The winger has interest from Italy and, according to Sky Italia, Hellas Verona are in talks to sign him.



The Serie A outfit want to take Nkoudou on loan for the season and are working on putting an agreement into place.



It is unclear whether Nkoudou is open to the move, with Hellas Verona having only won promotion back to Serie A last season by virtue of a second place finish in Serie B.