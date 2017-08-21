XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/08/2017 - 23:17 BST

Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Make Enquiries For Sassuolo Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur and Inter have both taken soundings over the availability of Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan. 

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking for his side to make additions before the transfer window closes and Duncan is firmly on the north London club's radar.




According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, both Tottenham and Inter have made enquiries about Duncan and Sassuolo value him at around the €15m mark.

Duncan, 24, started his career in the youth ranks at Inter, but struggled to establish himself in the first team and was loaned to Livorno, before another loan at Sampdoria, followed by a permanent move.

 


He joined Sassuolo in 2015 and has kicked on at the club, catching the eye.

Inter have continued to monitor his progress and are now exploring taking him back to the San Siro.

Tottenham though are lurking and in the mood to do deals as the final stretch of the summer transfer window approaches.
 