West Ham Striker Considers Future Amid Serie A And Ligue 1 Interest

Diafra Sakho is considering his future at West Ham United and has options as the transfer window clock ticks down.



The striker has seen the Hammers snap up Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen, while Marko Arnautovic has been bought from Stoke City.











Not assured of a starting spot, Sakho is questioning his future at the London Stadium, according to France Football.



If he chooses to seek a move before the transfer window closes he will not be short of options as clubs are already sniffing around for a deal .



Serie A side Lazio have been in touch to register their interest with the striker, while Bordeaux have let it be known they would be willing to take him back to France.