06 October 2016

22/08/2017 - 15:25 BST

Barcelona Preparing New Philippe Coutinho Bid To Land This Week

 




Barcelona are set to make a fourth bid for Philippe Coutinho by the end of the week as they continue to try and wrestle the midfielder away from Liverpool this summer.

The Catalan giants have been chasing the 25-year-old creative midfielder in recent weeks, but Liverpool have continued to knock back big money offers for the Brazilian.




The Reds have already rejected three bids, the latest being a €125m offer last week and have maintained that Coutinho is not for sale at any price in the current window.

The player has slapped in a transfer request and has made it clear that he wants to join Barcelona, but Liverpool have so far remained resistant in their efforts to keep the midfielder on Merseyside.
 


And their resolve is set to undergo further tests this week as according to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, the Catalan giants are set to slap in a fourth bid for Coutinho.  

It has been claimed that Barcelona will return to the negotiating a table with an improved offer by the end of the week and look to convince Liverpool to sell him by the time the transfer window slams shut next week.

There is growing concern in the Coutinho camp that the transfer might not happen, but Barcelona have reportedly assured the player that he remains a priority.

And the Catalan giants will look to put their money where their mouth is in order to snare the player away from Liverpool this summer.
 