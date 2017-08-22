Barcelona Reassure Philippe Coutinho of Priority Status

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have assured Philippe Coutinho that he remains a priority target for the club despite Liverpool rejecting three offers for him this summer.



Liverpool rejected a third bid from Barcelona for the 25-year-old creative midfielder last week and have been insisting that they won’t be allowing him to leave.











The Merseyside giants have stuck to their stance that Coutinho is not for sale at any price but Barcelona are expected to further test their resolve before the transfer window slams shut.



The Catalan giants are close to agreeing a deal for Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, but according to Catalan daily Sport, Coutinho has been assured by Barcelona that he remains a priority for them still.





Talks between Liverpool and Barcelona have slowed down in recent days as the Reds are focusing on the second leg of their Champions League playoff tie against Hoffenheim on Wednesday night.

The Premier League giants have pushed making every big decision back to only after their Champions League fate is decided against Hoffenheim and Coutinho’s future is also expected to be sorted out only after the game.



Coutinho and Barcelona are still confident that he will move to the Nou Camp and talks with Liverpool are expected to pick up pace again after Wednesday night.



The Brazilian has already handed in a transfer request and his relationship with the club and Jurgen Klopp has soured over the course of the transfer saga.

