Chelsea Owner Wants Diego Costa To Train With Reserves Before Sanctioning Departure

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wants to see Diego Costa suffer the indignation of training with the reserves before sanctioning his transfer this summer, it has been claimed.



Costa has not returned to London and in clear defiance of the club’s orders, has continued to stay in Brazil, in the hopes of sealing a transfer to Atletico Madrid before the end of the transfer window next week.











Chelsea have demanded that the player returns to training, but with Antonio Conte not expected to allow him anywhere near his first team squad, the striker has made it clear he feels he is being treated like a criminal.



While Chelsea have been annoyed with the way Conte handled Costa during the summer, the club are furious with the way the player has been behaving over the last few months.





And according to Spanish daily AS, Chelsea owner Abramovich is prepared to make Costa suffer before he contemplates selling the striker before the window slams shut on 31st August.

The Russian oligarch wants Costa to return to England, suffer the indignation of training with the reserves and even tender an apology to the Chelsea squad and the coaching staff for his behaviour.



Chelsea are also believed to be asking for a fee of around €65m before they agree to sell the 28-year-old this summer.

