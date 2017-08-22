Chelsea Target On Monaco’s Radar As Kylian Mbappe Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco could make a move for Chelsea target Andrea Belotti if they lose Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window closes.



PSG have not shut shop after signing Neymar from Barcelona for €222m and are hoping to snare away Mbappe from Ligue 1 champions Monaco before the window slams shut next week.











The deal to sign the 18-year-old striker could reach around €200m and while Monaco remain unwilling to lose their top young talent to their Ligue 1 rivals, they have already identified his replacement.



And according to Sky Italia, the Ligue 1 champions could make a move for Torino striker Belotti should they eventually lose Mbappe to the Parisians in the coming week.





Monaco are not expected to struggle to fork out the Italy international’s €100m release clause because of the potential proceeds they will receive by selling Mbappe.

Chelsea have also been interested in signing the 23-year-old striker and reportedly made a bid for him recently, which Torino promptly rejected.



But with Monaco potentially prepared to pay his release clause, Torino could do little if Belotti accepts the offer and move to France towards the end of the transfer window.

