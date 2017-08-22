Eoghan Stokes Starts – Leeds United Team vs Newport County Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Newport County

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have confirmed their side to lock horns with Newport County in an EFL Cup tie at Elland Road this evening.



The Whites made short work of Port Vale in the previous round, thrashing the League One outfit 4-1 as Samu Saiz scored a hat-trick on his debut, delighting the Elland Road faithful.











Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen has insisted he wants to make progress in cup competitions this term, but he does ring the changes against Newport, with nine changes from the Whites' previous side.



Christiansen selects Rob Green in goal, giving the veteran a chance to impress, while Cameron Borthwick-Jackson slots in at centre-back. Ronaldo Vieira plays in midfield, while Kemar Roofe will want to provide an attacking threat, along with Madger Gomes and Stuart Dallas. Striker Eoghan Stokes starts.



If the Leeds boss needs to mix things up, he can look to the bench for Ezgjan Alioski and Saiz, while Mallik Wilks is another option.



Leeds United Team vs Newport County



Green, Ayling, Shaughnessy, Borthwick-Jackson, Anita, Vieira, Klich, Roofe, Gomes, Dallas, Stokes



Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Cooper, O'Connor, Phillips, Saiz, Alioski, Wilks

