Inter €3m Short of Asking Price For Tottenham Hotspur Targeted Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have not yet hit Sassuolo's asking price of €15m for Alfred Duncan, but do have a contract all but in place with the midfielder, who is also on Tottenham Hotspur's radar.



Both Inter and Spurs have taken soundings on Duncan as they look to strengthen their respective squads in the time remaining in the transfer window.











According to Italian outlet FCInterNews, while Sassuolo have made clear they value Duncan at the €15m mark, Inter have not yet proposed paying over €12m.



The Nerazzurri have almost reached a complete agreement on a contract with Duncan's representatives on the basis of a five-year deal paying €1.5m plus bonuses per year initially



Duncan's potential arrival at Inter also sits well with coach Luciano Spalletti, who values his qualities.