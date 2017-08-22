Inter To Wait Until End of Window To Tempt Arsenal To Part With Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan could wait for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi until the end of the transfer window in the hopes of getting their man.



The Germany defender is on Inter’s radar this summer and the club are keen to sign him by the time the transfer window slams shut on 31st August.











A loan deal is being considered for Mustafi by Inter, but the club are also aware that Arsenal are not too keen to lose the former Valencia defender at present.



The German returned to the team in their 1-0 loss to Stoke last weekend and with Laurent Koscielny still to return to the squad from suspension, Mustafi is not expected to be a nailed down starter this season at Arsenal.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are expected to try their luck with Mustafi towards the end of the window in the hopes of taking him to Serie A.

Inter remain confident that they will be able to convince Arsenal to part ways with the defender towards the end of the window as Arsene Wenger is worried about the bloated size of his current squad.



The Nerazzurri also feel that the lure of a regular spot in the eleven could also convince the defender to leave Arsenal and join the Serie A giants.

