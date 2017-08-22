XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/08/2017 - 14:05 BST

Inter To Wait Until End of Window To Tempt Arsenal To Part With Star

 




Inter Milan could wait for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi until the end of the transfer window in the hopes of getting their man.

The Germany defender is on Inter’s radar this summer and the club are keen to sign him by the time the transfer window slams shut on 31st August.




A loan deal is being considered for Mustafi by Inter, but the club are also aware that Arsenal are not too keen to lose the former Valencia defender at present.

The German returned to the team in their 1-0 loss to Stoke last weekend and with Laurent Koscielny still to return to the squad from suspension, Mustafi is not expected to be a nailed down starter this season at Arsenal.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are expected to try their luck with Mustafi towards the end of the window in the hopes of taking him to Serie A.  

Inter remain confident that they will be able to convince Arsenal to part ways with the defender towards the end of the window as Arsene Wenger is worried about the bloated size of his current squad.

The Nerazzurri also feel that the lure of a regular spot in the eleven could also convince the defender to leave Arsenal and join the Serie A giants.
 