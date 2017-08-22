Jonny Hayes On Bench – Celtic Team vs Astana Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: FC Astana vs Celtic

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on FC Astana in the second leg of their Champions League playoff round tie in Kazakhstan.



The Bhoys crushed FC Astana 5-0 in the first leg at Celtic Park, meaning they carry a whopping advantage into the second leg and are firm favourites to book their spot in the Champions League group stage draw.











Brendan Rodgers is still without defensive pair Erik Sviatchenko and Dedryck Boyata through injury, while Moussa Dembele and Eboue Kouassi are also out with niggles.



The Celtic manager will be keen to avoid what would be a humiliation if the Bhoys saw Astana turn the tie around, and to avoid just that he picks Nir Bitton to add experience in defence, while Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham are deployed in midfield. James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair support Leigh Griffiths.



If Rodgers needs to make changes then he can look to the bench for Jonny Hayes, while Tom Rogic is another option.



Celtic Team vs FC Astana



Gordon, Lustig, Ajer, Bitton, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, Forrest, McGregor, Sinclair, Griffiths



Substitutes: De Vries, Armstrong, Hayes, Rogic, Gamboa, Ralston, Miller

