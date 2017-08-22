XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/08/2017 - 17:58 BST

Leeds United Prepared To Agree Contract Termination With Out-of-favour Star

 




Leeds United are ready to terminate Toumani Diagouraga's contract at the club. 

The former Brentford midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town and, despite a change in head coach at Elland Road this summer as Thomas Christiansen arrived, has continued to be out of favour.




Diagouraga has not even been given a first team squad number for the new campaign.

It appears simply to be a matter of time until he leaves the club and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are willing to reach an agreement with Diagouraga to terminate his contract.

 


Diagouraga is also said to be keen to sit down and find a way to end his Leeds spell as he looks to get his career back on track with another club.

As long as the midfielder ends his contract with Leeds before the transfer window closes, he will be able to move outside the transfer window system as a free agent.

Leeds signed Diagouraga from Brentford in the 2016 winter transfer window and handed him a contract until the summer of 2018.
 