Leeds United Prepared To Agree Contract Termination With Out-of-favour Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are ready to terminate Toumani Diagouraga's contract at the club.



The former Brentford midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town and, despite a change in head coach at Elland Road this summer as Thomas Christiansen arrived, has continued to be out of favour.











Diagouraga has not even been given a first team squad number for the new campaign.



It appears simply to be a matter of time until he leaves the club and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are willing to reach an agreement with Diagouraga to terminate his contract.



Diagouraga is also said to be keen to sit down and find a way to end his Leeds spell as he looks to get his career back on track with another club.