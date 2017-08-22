Ligue 1 Club Angry With Barcelona’s Approach To Signing Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Nice and Barcelona are set to meet later today to discuss the transfer of Liverpool target Jean-Michael Seri, amid the French side being angry at the Catalans' approach.



The Ivoirian has been chased by Barcelona all summer and the Catalan giants are looking to get a deal over the line with Nice to take Seri to Spain before the end of the window.











Despite interest from Premier League clubs such as Tottenham and Arsenal, with Liverpool the latest to show an interest, Seri has been intent on joining the Catalan giants and has been in regular in contact with the club through his agents.



It has been claimed Nice have been left annoyed with Barcelona’s tactics and according to French radio station RMC, the two clubs are set to meet today to discuss Seri’s future.





And Nice go into the meeting angry with the way Barcelona are going about the transfer.

The Ligue 1 club are expected to demand Barcelona now involve a player of their own in an agreement to take Seri to the Nou Camp and are keen to get the best possible deal out of the midfielder’s departure



Barcelona have been under the impression that Seri has a €40m release clause, but Nice have made it clear that the clause is not in effect any more.



The Catalan giants could be forced to pay more than they expected for Seri and also convince one of their own players to move to France with Nice this summer.

