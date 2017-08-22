XRegister
06 October 2016

22/08/2017 - 13:46 BST

Ligue 1 Club Prepared To Spend Big For Michy Batshuayi

 




Lille are prepared to invest big money in the final few days of the transfer window to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

The Belgian joined Chelsea from Marseille last summer but saw very little action on the pitch and his future at the club has been up for discussion over the last few months.




A lack of options meant Batshuayi started Chelsea’s 3-2 defeat against Burnley, but was back on the bench when Alvaro Morata replaced him in the team against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Antonio Conte appears still to be unsure on the Belgian and he could have an option to return to France late in the transfer window as Lille are claimed to be interested in signing him.
 


And according to France Football, the Ligue 1 club are prepared to shell out a fee around the €40m mark to convince Chelsea to sell Batshuayi.

The striker is expected to be a certain starter at Lille and the club are prepared to invest big money to convince the player to move back to France before the window slams shut on 31st August.

However, Conte is unlikely to sanction the Belgian’s sale if Chelsea don’t sign another one or two strikers in the remaining days of the transfer window.

The Chelsea boss is worried about the depth of his squad and is not willing to lose one more player without getting in a replacement first.
 