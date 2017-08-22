XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/08/2017 - 17:33 BST

Manchester City Star Urges Liverpool To Let Philippe Coutinho Take Transfer Call

 




Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson believes that his countryman Philippe Coutinho should be allowed to take his own decision on his future.

Liverpool playmaker Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks, with the player going on to submit a transfer request with the club.




The Reds though have remained firm on their stance, rejecting three bids from last year's La Liga runners-up.

Ederson, who himself was subject to a high-money move from Benfica to Manchester City earlier in the summer, insists that the decision as regards to Coutinho should be left to the player and not the club or the manager.
 


"I think Coutinho has to choose the best for him. It is not the club that decides for him, the final decision is his", Ederson said on Omnisport.  

The goalkeeper also took time to speak about his wish to see Coutinho evolve to go on and become a better player in the future.

"I hope he makes the best choice, and I hope he continues to be the player of last season, which was exceptional, and he continues to evolve to reach a higher level."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has in fact conceded that the situation regarding Coutinho is "not too easy for anybody".
 