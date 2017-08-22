Manchester United Knock Back La Liga Club’s Approach For Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are not prepared to loan out Brazil attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira despite interest from Valencia.



The 21-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at Granada last season despite the club suffering relegation from La Liga and Jose Mourinho used him extensively during Manchester United’s pre-season tour of the US.











The creative midfielder didn’t feature in the Manchester United squad in their first two league games and Valencia are interested in signing him on another loan deal.



His performances in Spain have been noticed and the Spanish outfit enquired with Manchester United about the possibility of signing the Brazilian on a loan deal this summer.





However, according to Spanish outlet Plaza Deportiva, Manchester United have rejected the approach for Pereira and are not interested in allowing him to leave the club in the summer.

Mourinho believes the Brazilian has a role to play for Manchester United this season with the club expected to challenge in four competitions.



Pereira will continue at Old Trafford this season barring something dramatic happening between now until the end of the window next week.



He is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils.

