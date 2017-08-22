Nothing Is Impossible – Marseille Supremo Admits Interest In Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud has indicated that the club are interested in signing Chelsea striker Diego Costa this summer.



The Ligue 1 club have been keen to sign a big name striker but have more or less given up on their efforts to snare Olivier Giroud away from Arsenal in the current window.











However, with Costa’s future at Chelsea still to be sorted out and the player indicating that he will be open to other options if Atletico Madrid don’t put in a real effort to sign him this summer, Marseille have sensed an opportunity.



Club president Eyraud admits that he will bring up potentially signing Costa when he speaks with the Marseille owner and stressed that if the deal makes sense, the club will put in a real effort to sign the Spain international.





The Marseille top official told L’Equipe: “I’ll pick this up with Frank McCourt.

“If the player ticks all the boxes, then we have showed that we would be able to go up to €30m.



“If the player ticks all the boxes, then why not [try]? Nevertheless there are still a few conditions.



“But nothing is impossible.”



Costa has not returned to London for pre-season preparations and despite Chelsea demanding that he make his way back to England immediately, the striker has remained defiant.

