Pedro Caixinha Insists Rangers Youngster Is First Team Option

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha insists that young striker Ryan Hardie will obviously be an option for him after the departure of Martyn Waghorn for Ipswich Town.



The 20-year-old academy graduate spent the last one-and-a-half seasons on loan away at two different clubs, with the last of those coming at Raith Rovers from January.











However, the 20-year-old has since returned to Ibrox, making his presence felt and was in fact on target for their Under-20s against Dumbarton in the Irn-Bru Cup match they lost 2-1.



Giving his opinion on the starlet, the manager said that he was informed about the player by the team doctor who told him that Hardie was definitely a goalscorer.





And now having seen him at close quarters in the match against Hearts this Saturday, the Portuguese manager insists that the youngster will definitely be among his options for the season along, with Alfredo Morelos, Eduardo Herrera, Kenny Miller and young Zak Rudden.

“I met Ryan when we arrived last season later on when he came from the loan process", the manager told his club's official website.



"I was told by our doctor, who likes him a lot, that he was a goalscorer, he is definitely a goalscorer, and when he has a chance he scores.



“Unfortunately he had one-and-a-half chances [on Saturday] and he almost scored but he didn’t score in the game.



“He is an option for us after Martyn left the club, so we have Kenny, we have Alfredo, we have Eduardo and Ryan and Zak can be options for us if a situation like this happens."

