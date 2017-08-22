Plans To Play Rangers Target Scrapped Due To Ongoing Transfer Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Souleymane Doukara is set to be miss Leeds United’s EFL Cup clash against Newport County this evening due to ongoing transfer negotiations.



Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen revealed on Monday that Doukara is part of his plans going forward, but indicated that he could be shipped out depending on the situation.











And it seems the Frenchman could be on his way out of the club, with clubs from Italy, England, Turkey and Scotland being linked with making a move for Doukara late in the window.



Rangers are believed to be interested in signing the player and Turkish outfit Osmanlispor are reportedly in advanced talks to get a deal over the line for Doukara.





Championship outfit Barnsley are also alive to his situation and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Doukara is not expected to feature against Newport as a result of the interest in him; an injury could scupper a move.

The Whites originally had planned to play him in the EFL Cup clash, but with ongoing transfer talks, Leeds are set to take him out of the firing line for the game.



It seems Doukara is closing in on a move away from Leeds and the Whites are expected to invest heavily in the squad to strengthen their attacking options before the window closes.

