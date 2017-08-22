Rafael Benitez Tackles West Ham Job Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Rafael Benitez insists he is in the dark on speculation West Ham United are eyeing him to replace Slaven Bilic.



West Ham have regularly been linked with Benitez in recent years, with the former Real Madrid coach a figure held in high esteem by the Hammers owners.











Bilic is already under pressure at the London Stadium and it has been claimed West Ham are already thinking of potential successors.



And Benitez, who led Newcastle back to the Premier League last season, is on their list.



But the Spanish tactician insists he is in the dark about West Ham being keen.