Rafael Benitez Tackles West Ham Job Speculation

Rafael Benitez insists he is in the dark on speculation West Ham United are eyeing him to replace Slaven Bilic.
West Ham have regularly been linked with Benitez in recent years, with the former Real Madrid coach a figure held in high esteem by the Hammers owners.
Bilic is already under pressure at the London Stadium and it has been claimed West Ham are already thinking of potential successors.
And Benitez, who led Newcastle back to the Premier League last season, is on their list.
But the Spanish tactician insists he is in the dark about West Ham being keen.
Asked about links with the Hammers at a press conference, Benitez replied: "I know nothing."
Benitez has been left frustrated by Newcastle's movements in the transfer market so far this summer, which could open the door for West Ham.
And he insists there is work for the Magpies to do in the final stretch of the transfer window.
"We knew in the Championship we needed Championship players now we need to move players.
"We are working on that", he added.
Newcastle are looking to ship out players to make space for new arrivals.