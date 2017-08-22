Tottenham Hotspur Need Fans To Make Wembley Difficult For Opponents – Thibaut Courtois

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes that the atmosphere at Wembley is such that it brings the best out of every team and Tottenham Hotspur, using it as their home ground this term, will have to fill it up with at least 80,000 to 90,000 fans to make it difficult for opponents.



The London-based side's woes at the stadium continued as they were humbled 2-1 on Sunday by last year's champions Chelsea, in spite of dominating possession.











Courtois, who took to the pitch for Sunday's match, insists that the Lilywhites are bound to find it difficult at Wembley because it is not their home ground and the atmosphere is not as electric as it was at White Hart Lane.



With the pitch being further away from the stands, the Belgian international feels that the home fans will have to be louder to make themselves heard.





Courtois says the number of fans will also have to increase so that the players on the pitch can become more motivated than their opponents.

"It feels a bit different because obviously their home ground is not this one", Courtois was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.



"They have the capacity now to bring a lot of fans into the stadium.



"If they make more noise it would be better for them but in the first half, if you have to put some noise over the speakers to make some atmosphere, I don't think it is working very well.



"In the second half they were pressing and 70,000 people started to wake up. There is obviously more than the 40,000 at White Hart Lane.



"The only difference is that they are more separated from the pitch than at White Hart Lane, where you feel more pressure when they are pressing and the pitch is smaller. That is probably better for them.



"Wembley is an amazing stadium and makes you want to play even better, it is like a Champions League game where you can rise above yourself.



"All the teams that come here, instead of being impressed, they will give more, so for Spurs it won't be easy.



"But if they have their fans, with 80-90,000 people, they can make it difficult for a lot of teams."

