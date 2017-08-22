Tottenham Hotspur Star Understands Last-Minute Approach To Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says he has no complaints about the strength of the squad at the club and understands Spurs taking their time in the transfer market.



The Lilywhites have maintained their relative silence in the transfer market thus far, with the club only recently agreeing a deal with Dutch giants Ajax for defender Davinson Sanchez.







Mauricio Pochettino's side though have been linked with multiple players during the closing stages of the transfer window, with Sassulo midfielder Alfred Duncan and Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier linked with moves.



The England striker on his part took time to insist that decisions regarding new players will be taken by the manager as should be the case.





But Kane is in no mood to complain about the strength of the current squad at Tottenham as he feels it is already of a high quality, while he feels there are deals to be had at the end of the window.

"We do what we do. We have a good squad", Kane was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.



"There are no complaints. We will see what happens in the next couple of weeks.



"The manager will decide who he wants and we will go from there.



"At most clubs now everyone waits until the last minute to see who they can get and who is the best deal – and it is understandable."

