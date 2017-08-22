Tottenham Showing Interest In Uruguayan On Liverpool And Newcastle’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have entered the transfer mix for Liverpool and Newcastle United target Diego Laxalt, going into the last leg of the transfer window.



The left sided Uruguayan midfielder has been widely linked with a move to the Premier League, with many expecting Laxalt to leave Genoa by the end of the window next week.











Liverpool have been linked with having an interest in the Uruguayan and Premier League new boys Newcastle have also been interested in taking him to England this summer.



And a fresh Premier League club have been added to the transfer mix as according to Italian publication Il Secolo XIX, Tottenham are also eyeing a move for the player this month.





Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add fresh faces to his squad and is planning to sign more players after Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth complete their moves in the next few days.

Laxalt has emerged as a target and Tottenham are interested in considering the option of entering the chase to sign the Uruguayan from Genoa in the coming days.



Genoa have been identifying targets as potential replacements for Laxalt and are eyeing a fee of around €15m from the midfielder’s sale.

