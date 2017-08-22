XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/08/2017 - 13:36 BST

West Ham, West Brom and Burnley Chasing Ghana International

 




West Ham are amongst a trio of Premier League clubs who are interested in signing FC Lorient striker Waris Majeed in the last stretch of the transfer window.

Ghana international Majeed scored nine Ligue 1 goals last term, but it was not enough to stop Lorient from being relegated from the top tier of French football.




However, the striker has caught the attention of several clubs and it has been claimed that there is heavy Premier League interest in acquiring Majeed’s services going into the final ten days of the window.

According to French daily L’Express, West Ham, West Brom and Burnley are showing an interest in taking Majeed to the English top flight this summer.
 


The Hammers and the Baggies are still in the market for more attacking options and despite Chris Wood’s arrival from Leeds on Monday, Burnley boss Sean Dyche remains alive to other targets.  

Lorient are aware that they could do very little to convince Majeed to continue if Premier League clubs knock on their door for him and are willing to sell him for a fee of around €12m.

Majeed, who joined Lorient from Trabzonspor in 2015 for around €4m, has two years left on his contract with the Ligue 2 club.
 