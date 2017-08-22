West Ham, West Brom and Burnley Chasing Ghana International

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham are amongst a trio of Premier League clubs who are interested in signing FC Lorient striker Waris Majeed in the last stretch of the transfer window.



Ghana international Majeed scored nine Ligue 1 goals last term, but it was not enough to stop Lorient from being relegated from the top tier of French football.











However, the striker has caught the attention of several clubs and it has been claimed that there is heavy Premier League interest in acquiring Majeed’s services going into the final ten days of the window.



According to French daily L’Express, West Ham, West Brom and Burnley are showing an interest in taking Majeed to the English top flight this summer.





The Hammers and the Baggies are still in the market for more attacking options and despite Chris Wood’s arrival from Leeds on Monday, Burnley boss Sean Dyche remains alive to other targets.

Lorient are aware that they could do very little to convince Majeed to continue if Premier League clubs knock on their door for him and are willing to sell him for a fee of around €12m.



Majeed, who joined Lorient from Trabzonspor in 2015 for around €4m, has two years left on his contract with the Ligue 2 club.

