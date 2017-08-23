XRegister
06 October 2016

23/08/2017 - 23:13 BST

Agent Dashes Newcastle United’s Hopes of Signing Client

 




Dennis Praet's agent has appeared to spell the end of Newcastle United's hopes of signing his client this summer. 

The Belgian midfielder was recently the subject of a €19m offer from Newcastle, it was claimed in Italy, where Praet turns out for Sampdoria.




Sampdoria turned down the bid and now the 23-year-old's agent has given a clear indication that the Serie A side are not for turning, with words which are likely to mean Newcastle would be wasting their time with a fresh proposal.

"He is one of the most important players for Sampdoria, who want to keep him for next season", the agent told French outlet Foot Mercato.

 


"They feel that this season he will be very important", he added.

However, Praet could be on the move next summer, with his agent explaining: "If he has a good year, I think it will be time to go to another club."

Praet came through the youth ranks at Anderlecht and attracted links with a number of elite clubs before eventually joining Sampdoria last summer.

The Serie A side signed Praet for €10m and could have almost doubled their money in the space of 12 months had they accepted the bid from Newcastle.
 