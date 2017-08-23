Agent Dashes Newcastle United’s Hopes of Signing Client

Follow @insidefutbol





Dennis Praet's agent has appeared to spell the end of Newcastle United's hopes of signing his client this summer.



The Belgian midfielder was recently the subject of a €19m offer from Newcastle, it was claimed in Italy, where Praet turns out for Sampdoria.











Sampdoria turned down the bid and now the 23-year-old's agent has given a clear indication that the Serie A side are not for turning, with words which are likely to mean Newcastle would be wasting their time with a fresh proposal.



"He is one of the most important players for Sampdoria, who want to keep him for next season", the agent told French outlet Foot Mercato.



"They feel that this season he will be very important", he added .