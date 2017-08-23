XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/08/2017 - 10:44 BST

Agreement Is Close – Agent Confirms Leicester City Star On Way Out

 




Nampalys Mendy’s representative has confirmed that the Leicester City midfielder is close to agreeing a move to Serie A outfit Atalanta.

The 25-year-old struggled with injuries last season and played very little football, with Leicester keen to ship him out before the end of the transfer window next week.




He has had interest from France, with Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux believed to be keen to sign him, but Mendy is set to be on his way to Italy, with Atalanta being his destination.

The midfielder is closing in on sealing an initial loan move to Atalanta with the Serie A club reserving the option to sign him on a permanent contract and his advisor confirmed that a deal is on the cards.
 


He added that Mendy’s sole goal at the moment is to be happy playing regular football again.  

Mendy’s advisor told French sports daily L’Equipe: “An agreement is very close.

“The project at Atalanta, who will compete in the Europa League this season, is more attractive for his future.

“Being happy on the pitch again is his priority.”

Mendy joined Leicester from Nice last summer and has made just ten appearances for the club in all competitions.
 