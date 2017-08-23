XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/08/2017 - 18:32 BST

Alberto Moreno Starts – Liverpool Team vs Hoffenheim Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Hoffenheim
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Hoffenheim in the second leg of their Champions League playoff round tie.

The Reds won the first leg 2-1 in Germany, putting themselves in a good position to progress and book a spot in the Champions League group stage draw.




Liverpool continue to be without the injured Philippe Coutinho, who has been pushing to move to Barcelona.

Manager Jurgen Klopp goes with Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while at the back he selects Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip as the central pair. Alberto Moreno slots in at left-back, while further up the pitch Jordan Henderson will look to control midfield. Liverpool's attacking threat is carried by Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

If Klopp needs to try to change the game at any point he can look to his bench and Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke to provide extra attacking options.

 


Liverpool Team vs Hoffenheim

Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Loven, Matip, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Karius, Robertson, Klavan, Gomez, Milner, Sturridge, Solanke
 