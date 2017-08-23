Alberto Moreno Starts – Liverpool Team vs Hoffenheim Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Hoffenheim

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Hoffenheim in the second leg of their Champions League playoff round tie.



The Reds won the first leg 2-1 in Germany, putting themselves in a good position to progress and book a spot in the Champions League group stage draw.











Liverpool continue to be without the injured Philippe Coutinho, who has been pushing to move to Barcelona.



Manager Jurgen Klopp goes with Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while at the back he selects Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip as the central pair. Alberto Moreno slots in at left-back, while further up the pitch Jordan Henderson will look to control midfield. Liverpool's attacking threat is carried by Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.



If Klopp needs to try to change the game at any point he can look to his bench and Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke to provide extra attacking options.



Liverpool Team vs Hoffenheim



Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Loven, Matip, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino



Substitutes: Karius, Robertson, Klavan, Gomez, Milner, Sturridge, Solanke

