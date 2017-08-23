Antonio Conte Not Expecting Imminent Chelsea Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte is not expecting an imminent departure from Chelsea, but there remains friction between the Italian and the club, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.



Chelsea have been reportedly lining up former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel as Conte’s replacement as there is growing tension between the manager and the club.











It has been claimed Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s close confidant and powerful Chelsea official Marian Granovskaia has been leading the battle for Conte’s exit this summer.



However, there have been swift denials from Chelsea’s end and it has been claimed that even Conte is not expecting an imminent departure from the club.





The Italian won the league title at Chelsea last season and is keen to build on his good work this season, but his frustration with the club’s transfer business has been evident.

And the Italian’s camp have not denied the existence of a rift between the club hierarchy and the manager over the way Chelsea have gone about their business this summer.



Conte thanked his players for their defiant performance in their win over Tottenham last weekend, but wants Chelsea to be more active to bring in a few players by the end of the window next week.



The Chelsea manager has been clear that his squad is not deep enough to fight on all fronts this season.

