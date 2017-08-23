Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs Receive Huge Transfer Boost As Barcelona Star Decides To Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





Rafinha has handed Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur a huge boost by deciding the time has come to quit Barcelona.



The highly rated midfielder has been linked with all three Premier League clubs, who are firm fans of his talent and have watched his situation at the Camp Nou with interest.











Barcelona have always favoured keeping the 24-year-old, but Rafinha has been mulling what the best next step in his career is.



According to Cadena Ser, Rafinha has concluded that if he stays at Barcelona he will not enjoy the playing time he wants.



The Brazilian, who has been capped at senior level by his country, also has the fact it is a World Cup year firmly in his mind and knows he needs to play on a regular basis throughout the course of the season .